In-person voting begins Friday

GALLATIN COUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT

GALLATIN COUNTY – In-person voting for the 2020 General Election begins Friday, Oct. 2 and continues through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main Street, Room 210, in Bozeman from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Election Day, same-day registration and in-person voting will be conducted at the Gallatin County Courthouse and the Gallatin County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters who wish to vote in-person are encouraged to do so before Election Day in order to avoid crowding and lines that can be unsafe under the current pandemic conditions. Voters with disabilities are encouraged to contact the Election Office at 406-582-3060 in order to arrange for reasonable accommodations.

Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Friday, Oct. 9. Those ballots may be returned by mail or in person to multiple locations across Gallatin County up until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.