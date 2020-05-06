In the Artist’s Studio: Ari Asfar and Lauren Gunderson

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Join WMPAC for a behind-the-scenes look at a new epic pop musical based on the true story of America’s first Congresswoman, Montana’s Jeannette Rankin, featuring playwright Lauren Gunderson and composer, singer, and lyricist Ari Asfar. Asfar was the original Eliza Hamilton in Chicago’s production of Hamilton and Gunderson was named the most produced playwright in America in 2019. Together, they’ll share samplings from the musical-in-progress about Rankin’s extraordinary life as the first woman elected to Congress, years before women gained the right to vote.

Don’t miss this free, virtual event on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Register at https://warrenmillerpac.org/upcoming-events/