Incident management team to begin directing Bridger Foothills Fire operations

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

UPDATED SEPT. 7 10:30 A.M.

BOZEMAN – After rapidly expanding on Sept. 5. the Bridger Foothills Fire was last reported to have engulfed roughly 7,140 acres as of 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. This is an increase of roughly 140 acres since a report from 10 p.m. on Sept. 6.

According to a Custer Gallatin National Forest press release from the morning of Sept. 7, “Minimal fire activity occurred on Sunday, mainly on the northeast flank of the fire. Firefighters begin assessing structures and providing additional structure protection after Saturday fire front to prevent any reburn around homes. Direct handline continues to be constructed along the heel of the fire and proceeding north.”

A change of command is expected to occur on the morning of Sept. 7 when a Rocky Mountain Incident Management team is slated to arrive. After being provided full details of the situation Incident Commander Dan Dallas will begin to direct operations. He will become the third party to lead operations at the Bridger Foothills Fire.

A map detailing the fire perimeter and area closures. MAP COURTESY OF CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

One hundred-sixty personnel have responded to fight the wildfire which remains 0 percent contained. Authorities continue to investigate the cause.

Responding personnel includes four type II handcrews, smokejumpers and the Midnight Sun and Idaho Panhandle Interagency Hotshot Crews. Equipment in use includes seven helicopters, single-engine air tankers as necessary, 11 firetrucks, four water tenders and two bulldozers

The areas of Bridger Canyon, Kelly Canyon, and Jackson Creek are still under evacuation. Meanwhile, area residents of Moffitt Gulch, Quinn, O’Rea, Willow, Fleshman, Stone, Skunk, and Bracket Creeks were all notified of a possible evacuation notice to come.

This is a developing story. EBS will provide updates as information becomes available.