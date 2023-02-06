Injured skier rescued from Beehive Basin

Multiple human-triggered avalanches reported in recent days

EBS STAFF

A skier who suffered a lower leg injury on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Beehive Basin called in Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue for help.

The skier was about a mile up the trail at Upper Beehive Basin, according to a press release from Gallatin County. The person was pulled out of the basin by a stretcher sled and transferred over to a Big Sky Fire Department ambulance. Sheriff Dan Springer commended the skier and their group for having had the means to quickly call in the emergency and coordinate with SAR volunteers. The rescue was the seventh since Jan. 20.

The press release didn’t include details about how the skier was injured.

Mountains around the southwest Montana have received upwards of 7 inches of new snow since the weekend, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Several human-triggered avalanches have also been reported since Thursday evening, Feb. 2.

A snowmobiler triggered a slide on Buck Ridge a northeast-facing slope and was able to ride out of it. On Friday a skier outside Cooke City was caught in a slide and partially buried, but uninjured. Big Sky Resort Ski Patrol reported spotting a skier-triggered slide in “The Mullet” area outside the resort boundaries that also triggered a second avalanche in the nearby “Rattail” avalanche path. Another slide, this one with a crown 2 feet deep, was seen in the Chippewa Notch area near Lone Mountain.