Inspirational puppy supports dog-focused nonprofit

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/11/21

Run Dog Run is one of the Gallatin Valley’s dog-focused nonprofits, promoting responsible dog ownership and off-leash facilities so you and your furry friend can enjoy the area’s wide-open spaces. This year, to help promote the nonprofit during Give Big Gallatin Valley, Ben Pierce and Christine Marozick offered the playful gimmicks of their months-old blue heeler puppy, Diato in the form of a video. But the night before Give Big aired, Terry Cunningham, executive director of Run Dog Run, got heartbreaking news—the family had to put Diato down suddenly due to a rare blood disease. Prepared to change course to be sensitive to the family, Cunningham was instead instructed to double down—the Marozicks wanted Diato’s spirit to live on through the fundraising event, raising money for the dog parks he so wanted to visit.