Investing In Women: It’s Good For Business

By Sarah May

Paid Ad

In 2020 the Los Angeles-based Angel City Football Club announced it would take the pitch as the newest team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Unlike other professional sports teams, Angel City FC was backed by female investors and continues to be majority owned by women. The first, but not the last of its kind. Angel City FC not only invest in women athletes, but also in its community, with 10% of each corporate sponsorship going to community outreach.

Large corporations have taken notice and are starting to invest in women’s sports, expecting to see a steady return on their investment. According to The Fan Project, women’s sports fans are up to four times more loyal to sponsoring brands compared to general sports fans.

The playing field isn’t the only arena we’re seeing positive trends in investing in women. Women are investing their own money, and the returns are strong. As of 2021, 67% of women invested outside of their retirement plans, up from 44% in 2018, with younger generations showing a larger percentage of active investors.

Moreover, A 2021 study by Fidelity Investment (1) concluded that women are out-performing men by .4%, based on an analysis of 5 million investors over a 10-year period. While women aren’t as self-confident as men when it comes to investing and money management, women appear to be making more calculated investment decisions, and are calmer during volatile markets, and it’s paying off. This is great news for female investors of all ages.

While the gap between men and women investing is closing, women still have ground to cover in efforts to become financially confident. The numbers don’t lie, and we know women are proving to be savvy investors, but how do we build the confidence they lack? While there’s not one answer, one key contributing factor shown to foster a women’s self-confidence and future business success is playing youth sports.

A joint study between Ernst and Young and ESPNW (2) surveyed 400 women in executive positions and found that 94% of the female executives were former athletes. 52% of female c-suite executives played collegiate sports, while 39% of women at the management level played collegiately.

By investing in women’s sports, we can help give women the confidence to invest their own money, run a successful business and create a loyal fan base to encourage the next generation. If you find yourself watching the Women’s World Cup in the coming weeks, take note of who is investing in women’s sports. Investing in women is a solid business strategy. So, kick back, catch a game, and enjoy the ride.

Sarah May is the Marketing Associate at Shore to Summit Wealth Management.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Shore to Summit Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN. Shore to Summit Wealth Management is located at 105 E. Oak Street, Unit 1A Bozeman, MT 59715 # 406-219-2900 CAR-0723-01152

(1) Fidelity Investments (2021). “2021 Women and Investing Study.

(2) Why Female Athletes Make Winning Entrepreneurs (2020) Why Female Athletes make winning entrepreneurs report