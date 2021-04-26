It’s time to ‘Give Big’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/26/21

Gallatin County’s biggest fundraising event is set for May 6-7. Give Big Gallatin Valley is hosted by the One Valley Community Foundation and over the last six years has raised nearly $6 million for over 195 nonprofits. In its seventh year now, Give Big rallies the community to donate to the nonprofits that are close to their heart. You can contribute by donating, seeking out volunteer opportunities or learning more at givebiggv.org. “Each year, we are humbled by the extraordinary generosity of neighbors throughout Gallatin County during Give Big,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of One Valley Community Foundation. “Every gift matters to our nonprofit organization partners who are working tirelessly to support the needs of our growing region.”