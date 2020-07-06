Jackson, WY businesses require face coverings

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/6/20

Tourism season is in full swing in Jackson, Wyoming, and like many across the country, businesses are adapting to this unique, pandemic-laced summer. After dealing with backlash from patrons for being asked to wear masks, business owners went to their town councilors, asking for support. An ordinance requiring face coverings inside businesses was unanimously passed at a special meeting Friday afternoon. Councilor Arne Jorgensen said he supported the motion of an ordinance, “…when I started hearing the verbal abuse that our businesses and their staff were taking when they were making the decision … asking people to put on masks.” Face coverings will be required inside stores and noncompliance will result in a citation and $750 fine.