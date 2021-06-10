Jeannette Rankin in running for new quarter design

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/10/21

The U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program will select five designs to be printed on the American quarter each year between 2022 and 2025 featuring the women who played a role in shaping American politics and culture. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation is encouraging Montanans to “Vote for Jeannette!” in an effort to nominate Jeannette Rankin to be depicted on the next set of quarters. The first woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, Rankin is one of Montana’s most historic figures and was an integral part of the women’s suffrage movement. If selected, Rankin would would join the ranks of writer Maya Angelou and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride.