Kalispell man competes in Jeopardy!

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/12/21

Kalispell resident Stuart Crane has always been a fan of trivia game shows. He first applied to be a contestant of the infamous Jeopardy! back in 2017, and in November was finally invited to appear in an episode. Crane’s takeaways? The buzzer was heavier than he thought it would be and guest host Ken Jennings was personable and able to put guests at ease. What Crane enjoyed most was meeting fans of the show from across the country. He was, however, hoping for more ski-related questions. “I had my bugaboo topics: I was hoping there was no poetry; of course there was. I was hoping there was not a lot of religion or Bible questions [and] I think I did luck out there pretty well,” Crane told KBZK in an interview.