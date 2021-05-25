Kalispell nurses strike

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/25/21

Last week, union members at Kalispell’s Logan Health issued a strike notice, communicating to hospital administration that starting June 1, nurses would be walking off the job for three days to protest low wages. This follows expansive growth at the hospital and a rebranding campaign. Service Employees International Union has represented 650 nurses at the hospital since they voted to unionize in July of 2019. “A strike is the last thing we want to do, but Logan Health has been unwilling to listen to our voices,” Donna Nelson, a nurse and member of the union’s bargaining team, told Montana Free Press. “We’re here for our patients, and that means taking action to hold Logan Health administration accountable to patient needs and to bargaining in good faith.”