Lone Mountain Trio to rip up Friday Afternoon Club

Tune into the Friday Afternoon Club, on EBS Facebook live as the Lone Mountain Trio performs from Buck’s T-4 this Friday, July 3, featuring the infamous Kevin Fabozzi, Tom Murphy and John Lowell.



Fabozzi hails from Big Sky, Montana, where he sings and plays an impressive string lineup – mandolin, mandola, mandocello and guitar. Many musical experiences, including membership with the nationally touring Montana Mandolin Society, and a musical ambassador trip to Japan in 2002, certainly render Fabozzi pro.



In recent years, his involvement with the bluegrass groups TwoBit Franks and Lone Mountain Trio show his adventurous ability on mandocello while playing a variety of styles centered in bluegrass and American roots music.



Tom Murphy, likewise, is a dynamic strings musician, playing mandolin, guitar and octave mandolin with a variety of bands and songwriters in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming across four decades, drawing inspiration and influence from the likes of David Grisman, Norman Blake, Tony Rice, John Hartford and Sam Bush.



Tom regularly performs at well known events and festivals including the Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival, 3 Sisters Festival and The European World of Bluegrass, and also teaches privately and at music camps throughout North America and Europe. His inventive solos, driving rhythm, and harmony vocals span the genres bluegrass, jazz, Americana and rock.



John Lowell. The legendary Montana triple threat. Singer/Songwriter/ Guitarist. John has a resume a mile long. (Appearing on A Prairie Home Companion)He continues to perform and teach and his songs have been recorded by numerous artist in and around the planet bluegrass. His latest release, “This Long Stretch of Gravel” has won much acclaim as an artist statement hosting a power house of musicians he’s met along the way.

Don't miss FAC, Friday July 3, at 5 p.m. on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page.