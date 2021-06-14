Keystone Pipeline officially terminated

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/14/21

On June 9, TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, officially terminated the Keystone Pipeline project after President Joe Biden revoked their permit. The project would have moved 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast, and since it was first proposed in 2008, the pipeline has spurred much controversy, including emotionally-fueled protests. Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, as well as Rep. Matt Rosendale, all expressed their displeasure that the project has come to an end—Daines called the president’s decision a “huge blow.” Fort Peck tribes have voiced their opposition for the project for years, citing the impacts it would have on their water supply.