Knife-wielding man arrested in downtown Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/19/21

On Aug. 17, Joshua Rodney Meech, formally of Manhattan, Montana, but with a current address in San Pedro, California, was confronted and arrested by Bozeman Police after threatening to stab six patrons and an employee at a downtown Bozeman bar. He is charged with four counts of felony assault with a weapon, one count of felony criminal endangerment and one count of felony intimidation. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West set Meech’s bail at $750,000. Meech has just been released from jail and is on probation for trying to unlawfully purchase a firearm, and according to court documents, he told officers he was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood on the way to the Gallatin County Detention Center after being arrested on Tuesday. He continued to shout this claim at his hearing the following day.