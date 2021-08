Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/2/21

Montana is changing, and fast. Spurred in part by an influx of newcomers seeking a different life, “Land Grab: A podcast about the place we call Montana,” explores the state, both as a place and idea. Hosts John Hooks and Matt Neuman speak about the history of Montana’s influence on the rest of the country, and what is bringing people to it today.