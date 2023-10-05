Connect with us

Legend Has It to play at The Waypoint this weekend

11 hours ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH

EBS STAFF

Curb your snow fever while we wait for winter and support the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation. This weekend, BSSEF will host the premier of the new Teton Gravity Research film, “Legend Has It” on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at The Waypoint. Proceeds will benefit the foundation and its young skiers and both nights will feature a gear raffle, food and drinks before and after the show.

“It’s going to be an awesome night,” Wallace Casper, BSSEF freeride program director and head coach said in an email. “Considering the incredible weather we had last year, [TGR] got some incredible footage.”

A TGR movie night is a great way for local athletes, visitors and residents to get excited about the upcoming season while watching some of the best winter athletes in the world show off their talent, determination and hard work on the big screen. Parkin Costain, an athlete featured in the movie, will be present to sign posters and mingle with the Big Sky ski community.

BSSEF is a nonprofit organization that offers competitive alpine, freeride and Nordic ski programs to kids ages 8 to 18. With an extensive team of coaches and volunteers, they also host many competitive events in Big Sky throughout the winter season.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at The Waypoint or online.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

