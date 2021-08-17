Letter to the Editor: BSSD ballot measure in upcoming election

To the Editor:

The Big Sky School District #72 is conducting a site election this summer. A site election is an election asking the voters for permission to acquire a property that is not contiguous to current district property, simply a yes or no. We have been seeking a transportation storage facility for some time and, with a positive vote of our constituents, we would begin to more aggressively seek an off-campus location to store and maintain our bus fleet. Should we successfully find a site, the district will witness a decline in the costs associated with: warming our bus fleet every morning, maintenance as a result of busses being stored in the cold weather and a longer life from our busses. The timeline for the August election is

as follows:

-Aug. 4, 2021 – Ballots mailed from Gallatin County

election office

-Aug. 5 – Aug. 7 – Ballots arrive in Big Sky

-Aug. 24 – Ballots must be returned to the Gallatin County election office before 5 p.m.

Please visit https://bssd72.org/election for a short video explaining the election or feel free to contact Dustin Shipman at dshipman@bssd72.org with any questions. Thanks for your past and continued support.

Dr. Dustin Shipman

Superintendent, BSSD

Big Sky, MT