Letter to the Editor: ‘Yes’ vote on May 5 advances school district

To the Editor:

As parents of a currently enrolled student in the Big Sky School District, we are writing in support of the district’s facilities improvement bond. On May 5, we have the opportunity to vote yes on the bond, yes to building an exemplar-model Innovation Center and upgrading our athletic spaces, and yes to creating more learning spaces, while addressing our parking and navigating woes for the safety of our students.

The Innovation Center will increase the opportunities for students exploring career-readiness skills in woodworking, machinery, culinary skills, photography, ceramics, technology and metal shop. Students and community members are in dire need of this space in order to access the adequate tools to navigate our ever-changing workforce.

The expanse of our athletic facilities will allow students and community members to accommodate our growing population as we move into a Class B school status. With our soccer program growing, various sports tournament needs, and additional space for community needs, this expansion will provide these necessary requirements.

The question is: Is this the right time? Without hesitation, yes! The climate of education is ever dynamic and we can address these changes by preparing our students for the workforce with these projected plans. In light of recent events, the district has remained committed to the well-being of our students and this community as a No. 1 priority.

The only thing we can do right now is move forward. We are Big Sky and supporting each other is what we do. Our values of support in this community are stronger than any we have witnessed.

Please join your fellow community members and move this district forward by voting YES on May 5.

Jeremy Harder and Kristin Gardner

Big Sky