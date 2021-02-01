Limited COVID-19 health insurance open enrollment period

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT MONTANA

WASHINGTON D.C. – There is a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov starting on Feb. 15, 2021 and ending May 15, 2021.

With job losses continuing to mount amid the COVID-19 resurgence, and millions of people having lost their job-based health insurance since the start of this public health and economic crisis, the Biden Administration has opened up HealthCare.gov to give people who need health insurance a new opportunity to get covered, but they must act quickly.

Jeremy Smith, program director for MT Navigator, a non-profit enrollment assistance group, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage. He said “more than 44,000 Montana residents enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment but we know there are thousands of families out there that still need coverage. ” This new opportunity for people to enroll will go a long way in helping families throughout Montana that may have missed the original sign-up period but still needs coverage.

Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, eight in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage and 63 percent of residents can get a plan for $50 or less per month. Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.

Consumers should avoid insurance plans offered outside of HealthCare.gov that seem too good to be true. “Junk insurance” products pose huge financial risks to consumers. These products can refuse to pay for care for pre-existing conditions, charge consumers more based on their gender, and impose annual coverage limits.

Anyone in Montana can call (406) 430-0005 to reserve a telephone appointment with the Navigator program to get free enrollment assistance. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option which will allow callers to see their application completed in real-time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance. The agency is a free program to all in-state residents and receives federal funding to assist consumers with enrolling in Medicaid or in private health insurance through provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). More information is available at www.acanavigator.com