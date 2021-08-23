L&K Real Estate presents Darren Streets

Streets brings local knowledge, passion to your next home search

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

When you call L&K Real Estate’s newest agent, Darren Streets, you will likely find him at the office, out with clients or working around his family farm just outside Bozeman with his family and their horses in Gallatin Gateway. The Virginia native made southwest Montana his home in 2001 alongside his wife, Blythe, and his twin daughters and son.

Streets jumped into real estate with a robust background to bolster his venture—the Clemson University graduate has owned and operated a building inspection company in Gallatin Valley for the last 15 years and worked for seven years in natural disaster insurance.

Streets was attracted to real estate because he wanted to use his background to share Montana’s slower pace of life with those looking to move to the area.

“When you move here you kind of settle into the Montana speed of life and that’s one challenge we see as people move here—getting them to take a breath,” Streets says.

He’s also passionate about responsible growth—a quality L&K and Outlaw Real Estate Partners, owned by Outlaw Partner, publisher of this newspaper, shares as the area grows.

Despite its growth, one thing that doesn’t change about Bozeman, says Streets, is that one-degree of separation in the community.

“Anywhere you go [in Bozeman] there’s probably somebody in the crowd or in the party or at the dinner that is somehow a friend or acquaintance,” Streets says.

The avid outdoorsman originally moved up here for the backcountry skiing and fishing and has since embraced everything Montana has to offer, passing his love for the land and its resources down to his children and sharing it with his clients as well.

Streets says listening to his clients is important—what do they like, what are their hobbies and needs and what does their vision for their life in Montana looks like? With his background in home inspections of over 3,000 buildings in the Gallatin Valley, including Bozeman and Big Sky and having owned BBI, Streets is familiar with the area’s lay of the land, understands the health of a properties, and applies that knowledge to home ownership.

