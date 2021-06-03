Local conservation groups celebrate National Trails Day

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – As Montana transitions into those long, summer days, the local trail systems will see a lot of use. Traditionally celebrated nationwide on the first Saturday of June, National Trails Days is a great way to celebrate these trails and give them a little extra love. Whether you’re in Big Sky or Bozeman, there are tons of opportunities to pitch in.

On June 5, Big Sky Community Organization is hosting a trails day event, featuring family-friendly projects and trash picks ups along the BSCO trails. Volunteers should bring gloves, sunscreen, a water bottle, trail friendly clothing and footwear and meet at the River Pavilion in the Big Sky Community Park at 8:30 a.m. Those interested can contact volunteer@bscomt.org for more information.

The BSCO event schedule will be as follows:

8:30 to 9 a.m.—Volunteer Registration & Coffee 9:00 a.m.—Orientation 9:30 a.m.—Work Projects 11 a.m.—Volunteer Appreciation

Also on June 5, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust is hosting what is usually their largest event of the year. Since Tuckerman Park, on the south side of Bozeman, is turning 20 years old this year, GVLT has identified some projects to help maintain this well-loved trail system. You can view a full list of projects and sign up ahead of time at signupgenius.com/go/5080e4aa4ac2ba4fe3-national or contact Matt Parsons, trails director at GVLT, with further questions at matt@gvlt.org.

Also starting June 5 is the GVLT Summer Trails Challenge, in which $1 of every mile logged is donated to GVLT’s efforts across the Gallatin Valley and surrounding region. Whether you bike, walk, run or dog walk, participants can log miles up through July 25. Every mile counts!