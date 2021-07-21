Local hotels feel surge in tourism

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/21/21

“Room rates around town are skyrocketing,” Hillary Folkvord, co-owner of RSVP Hotel in Bozeman told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “People are willing to pay anything to stay in Bozeman.” Folkvord is one of many locals who have noticed that since the rebound of post-pandemic tourism, people want to travel causing room rates to skyrocket. While vacationers may be willing to shell out $900 a night, the issue is posing a problem for those relying on temporary housing for their career. Christina Mennel is a traveling nurse working for Bozeman Health. While she’s used to paying $60 a night, she has recently been faced with a $540 a night charge. “People are jonesing to get traveling again, and Montana is on the map for that,” Nina Erickson, owner of Treasure State Hostel in downtown Bozeman, told the Chronicle.