Pluckers and pickers Kevin Fabozzi and Tom Murphy to rip up Friday Afternoon Club

Friday Afternoon Club is BACK, and this time with a couple of good ol’ pluckers to soothe them COVID-19 woes.

That’s right, we’re talking about Kevin Fabozzi and Tom Murphy. You know them. You love them. They’re here to make your Friday epic.

Don’t know them? Read up:

Fabozzi hails from Big Sky, Montana, where he sings and plays an impressive string lineup – mandolin, mandola, mandocello and guitar. Many musical experiences, including membership with the nationally touring Montana Mandolin Society, and a musical ambassador trip to Japan in 2002, certainly render Fabozzi pro.

In recent years, his involvement with the bluegrass groups TwoBit Franks and Lone Mountain Trio show his adventurous ability on mandocello while playing a variety of styles centered in bluegrass and American roots music.

Murphy, likewise, is a dynamic strings musician, playing mandolin, guitar and octave mandolin with a variety of bands and songwriters in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming across four decades, drawing inspiration and influence from the likes of David Grisman, Norman Blake, Tony Rice, John Hartford and Sam Bush.

Tom regularly performs at well known events and festivals including the Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival, 3 Sisters Festival and The European World of Bluegrass, and also teaches privately and at music camps throughout North America and Europe. His inventive solos, driving rhythm, and harmony vocals span the genres bluegrass, jazz, Americana and rock.

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 8, at 5 p.m. on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Explore Big Sky, Outlaw Partners, the Arts Council of Big Sky, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge and Mountain & Canyon Cab Co, along with Cheers Sponsor Bozeman Spirits Distillery.