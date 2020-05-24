Lone Mountain Trail cleanup

EBS STAFF



BIG SKY – A trash cleanup aimed to spruce up Lone Mountain Trail will take place the afternoon of May 24. The event is a joint effort sponsored by Big Sky Community Organization, The Hungry Moose Market and Deli, Mountain and Canyon Cab Company, Gallatin Home Inspections as well as the Turd Wrangler.

From 2 – 5 p.m., community volunteers can obtain trash collection materials such as, gloves, trash bags and trash scoops at the vehicle turnout located between Big Pine Drive and Ousel Falls Road. MAC Cab will transport volunteers, free of charge, to different areas along Long Mountain Trail throughout the cleanup and refreshments will be supplied by The Hungry Moose.