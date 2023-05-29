Connect with us

Lone Peak High School celebrates largest-ever graduating class

The Lone Peak High School Class of 2023 celebrates its graduation. COURTESY OF LPHS

EBS STAFF

Sunday saw Lone Peak High School send off its largest-ever graduating class, as 28 seniors received their diplomas and turn their eyes toward the future.

The seniors are an accomplished bunch, having been accepted to more than 60 colleges and universities nationwide. Big Sky School District Superintendent Dustin Shipman said it’s a real testament to Big Sky’s teachers and community.  

“I’m just thrilled that our students from a small rural school in Montana are getting accepted to some of these really great universities across the U.S.,” Shipman told EBS.  

Middle and High School Principal Marlo Mitchem said she’s proud of what Lone Peak’s seniors have accomplished. She credits the school’s International Baccalaureate program, which sets Lone Peak students apart from other applicants, as well as the range of sports and extracurricular activities in which LPHS students are engaged.

“Our students have a well-rounded and balanced program at Lone Peak High School; admissions officers recognize this,” Mitchem wrote in a statement to EBS. “We are excited for all our soon-to-be graduates as they begin the next chapter of their lives, and it has been a privilege working with them!”  

Mitchem wrote that Lone Peak’s 2023 valedictorian, Jessica Bough, was accepted to Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Vanderbilt. 

This graduating class was the largest in Lone Peak’s history, with one more student than 2021’s graduating class (27).

Lindsey Blackburn — Rio Salado Community College
Orrin Coleman — University of Washington, Seattle
Madeline Cone — Middlebury College
Avery Dickerson — University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Pierce Farr — Baylor University
Stacey Fletcher — Gallatin College
Owen Gitchell — Colorado Mesa University
Emily Graham — Kutztown University
Augustus Hammond — San Diego State University
Elizabeth Henslee — Marymount Manhattan College
Cody Hodge — Entrepreneur
Myla Hoover — Montana State University
Haley Houghteling — Montana State University
Felix Jacobs — Northwestern University
Katherine King — Texas Christian University
Katrina Lang — University of Michigan
Skylar Manka — University of Colorado, Boulder
Colter Marino — Trinity College
Cameron Moore — Gallatin College
Malin Nilsson — Katedralsholan, Sweden
Chloe Nogaret — University of California, Berkeley
Max Romney — University of Notre Dame
Ben Saad — Mount St. Mary’s University
Winn Stewart — University of Colorado, Boulder
Elia Turner — University of Montana
George Valera — Gallatin College
Josie Wilcynski — Gonzaga University
Valedictorian Jessica Bough — Stanford University

