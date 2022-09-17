LPHS football pulls off exciting victory against the Cascade Badgers

EBS STAFF

The Lone Peak Big Horns took an exciting 47-42 home win Friday night over the Cascade High School Badgers. The game came down to the wire, with the outcome in doubt into the game’s final minute.

The Big Horns were led by George Helms’ two kickoff returns for touchdown, an interception and several big runs. Quarterback Juliusz Shipman threw multiple touchdowns, including two dramatic ones late in the second half to take the lead for good.

Check out photos from the game taken by EBS staffers Gabrielle Gasser, Jason Bacaj and from contributors Jeff Helms and Elise Daugherty.

Following a rainy day in Big Sky, the clouds parted and the sun made a welcome appearance just before kickoff. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ

The announcer gave unique introductions for each of the Big Horns starters ahead of kickoff. PHOTO BY JEFF HELMS The LPHS Big Horns channel excited energy before the game starts in preparation for a thrilling Friday night game. PHOTO BY JEFF HELMS

Junior George Helms returns the opening kickoff from the Badgers for a Big Horn touchdown. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ

The Big Horns make a drive for the end zone. PHOTO BY JEFF HELMS Quarterback Juliusz Shipman leads the offense toward the end zone in the third quarter. PHOTO BY JEFF HELMS

LPHS played under blue skies in the Big Horn Coliseum. PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER

Quarterback Juliusz Shipman searches for an open receiver. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ Junior Bryce Houghteling makes a tough tackle. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ

Both teams set up at the line of scrimmage on a Big Horn drive. PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER

Junior Juliusz Shipman makes a tackle as the Badgers make a run for the end zone. PHOTO BY ELISE DAUGHERTY Head Coach Dustin Shipman rallies his team to close the night out with a victory. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ

Senior Pierce Farr and freshman Ebe Grabow celebrate a Big Horn touchdown. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ

The crowd cheers on the Big Horns as the close game comes to a close. PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER The Big Horns and the Badgers battle for a contested catch near the endzone. PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER