Sports
LPHS football pulls off exciting victory against the Cascade Badgers
EBS STAFF
The Lone Peak Big Horns took an exciting 47-42 home win Friday night over the Cascade High School Badgers. The game came down to the wire, with the outcome in doubt into the game’s final minute.
The Big Horns were led by George Helms’ two kickoff returns for touchdown, an interception and several big runs. Quarterback Juliusz Shipman threw multiple touchdowns, including two dramatic ones late in the second half to take the lead for good.
Check out photos from the game taken by EBS staffers Gabrielle Gasser, Jason Bacaj and from contributors Jeff Helms and Elise Daugherty.
Continue Reading