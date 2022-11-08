LPHS looks to best last year’s record numbers in the Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Donations are accepted through Nov. 17

By Gus Hammond EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Every year at the Lone Peak High School there is the Thanksgiving Food Drive held by the National Honors Society. The food drive is a creative way for the high school students and the families of those high school students to donate to the food bank.

The whole Big Sky School District has a competition amongst themselves for who can bring the most food to donate. There’s a competition within the elementary, middle, and high schools. This is all organized by the NHS, with Jessie Bough as president and Dr. Kate Eisele as the facilitator. The LPHS NHS is a group of students who exhibit high academic success along with the four pillars of NHS: character, leadership, service, and scholarship. With only 26 student members, currently, they have plenty to do.

This year will be the fifth annual food drive. Last year had record-breaking numbers; with only a month-long collecting period, over 2,000 food items were collected. The NHS club hopes to have higher numbers this year.

“Last year was the best food drive that NHS has ever had,” Bough said, “I think it’ll be a great motivator to exceed the amount of food we collected last year. In fact, that’s a goal we have set for ourselves during meetings.”

There are drop-off boxes for food items for each grade within their respective classrooms at the elementary school. In high school and middle school, there are boxes in the foyer, also separated by grade level, to drop off food. This year’s food drive will take place over a two-week collection period from Nov. 1 through Nov. 17.

The National Honor Society already has plenty of projects on its hands; this is one of the biggest they have all year. Some other projects may ring a bell—Harbors Hero Run, Socks for Skye, and GLAM (Great Leaders Achieving More).

“We had wonderful participation from all of our members this year, and from here on out, I expect all members to promote the food drive, participate in it, and continue to collect and organize the food that the rest of the school brings in,” Bough said.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive will continue through Nov. 17, and all food will be donated to the Big Sky Community Food Bank.