LPHS spring sports update

EBS STAFF

Track

LPHS track athletes competed among 19 other class A, B and C schools in the Manhattan Christian track and field invite at Gallatin High School on April 22. No LPHS students placed top three in any events, but several students posted notable personal records at the school’s first meet as a team. The Track team has a meet in Livingston on May 7 as well as the District 12C Meet on May 14.

*PR=personal record

• Mady Strauss: long jump PR: 12’-7.75”

• Orrin Coleman: 1600 m PR: 5:21.1; 800 m PR: 2:28.96

• Pierce Farr: shot put PR: 35’-7.75”

• Jessica Bough: shot put PR: 24’-11.25”; 800 m PR: 2:57.58

• Isaiah Holst: 400 m PR: 1:00.43; 1600 m PR: 2.33.73

Head coach James Miranda offered praise to Orrin Coleman and Astrid McGuire.

“[Orrin] is focused on setting the school record in the 1600m and is looking to qualify for State,” Miranda said. “He is driven to meet this goal.”

“Astrid is our dual sport athlete this track season,” he continued. “She is a striker on the Gallatin Elite Futbol club as well as our 800m and 1600m runner for the ladies. She is driven to be the best and also is looking to make State.”

Tennis

The tennis team has had a winning season this year with six girls and one boy. They will be squaring off against athletes from Three Forks and potentially Red Lodge at their upcoming home match on May 7 at the Big Sky Community Park. After beginning the season practicing inside since the courts were covered in snow, the head coach of the team expressed pride in every athlete for how much progress they have made.

Now the team will set their sights on the upcoming Divisional tournament which will take place the second week of May. Three of the female athletes and the lone boy will head off to the tournament and all are expected to do well.

Golf

The boys and girls golf teams have seen successes at several tournaments this season. TJ Nordahl finished in a tie for first place at an April 26 tournament with an 80. She also finished second place in Three Forks at the Class B/C invite with an 88 posting the lowest class C score. Nolan Schumacher and Nathan Browne respectively shot a 90 and a 94 the week of April 26 to qualify for the state tournament, and Pierce King shot an 88 on April 29 to finish in a tie for

7th place.

The golf teams have two more tournaments before the State C tournament on May 18 and 19 which five athletes have qualified for. On the girls side, TJ Nordahl and Josie Wilcynski qualified, for the boys, Pierce King, Nolan Schumacher and Nathan Browne all qualified.

“We can’t field full teams [for state], but the athletes can still compete individually and that’s what’s awesome about golf,” said head coach Jenny Wilcynski. “I love that fact that they can still go out and compete for individual honors.”