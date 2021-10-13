LPHS student organizes appreciation for healthcare workers

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY –After a long 18 months battling the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare works continue to enduring stress and trauma, long hours and staff shortages. One Lone Peak High School student plans to offer them an expression of gratitude for their hard work.

LPHS junior Jessie Bough is organizing an event, supported by the Big Sky School District, to show these essential workers that the Big Sky community still appreciates and supports them.

“It has been an extremely difficult year and a half for healthcare workers worldwide,” Bough wrote in an email to EBS. “We think the COVID scare is over, and then it returns. It is in our community and continues to create so much stress for our doctors, nurses, EMTs, pharmacists and the entire staff at the hospital. We want them to know that we are behind them by giving them a symbolic ‘hug’ full of support and love.”

Community members are invited to gather on Monday, Oct. 18 in front of the Big Sky Medical Center at 6 p.m. to hold their hands wide in a symbolic show of support for frontline workers. Attendees are asked to wear masks.