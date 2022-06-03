LPHS to graduate Class of 2022 

EBS STAFF

PHOTOS BY PAUL BUSSI

BIG SKY – With pomp and circumstance, Lone Peak High School will graduate 19 seniors on June 4.

With such a “dynamic” class, according to LPHS Principal Dr. Marlo Mitchem, the students’ future plans will spread them near and far to places she hopes they carry the spirit of Big Sky with them.

Though the Class of 2022 faced remote learning and other pandemic-spurred challenges, Mitchem said they also got to enjoy LPHS traditions that define the experience for so many students: the senior year backpacking trip, prom and other dances, athletic senior nights, theater performances and other milestones.

Despite the skills the students have cultivated in and out of the classroom that have prepared them for the next stages of life, Mitchem said she hopes Big Sky will always be home.

“I hope they always come back,” she said. “I want Big Sky to be a community that our graduates … come back to.”

The LPHS Class of 2022 invites the community to celebrate their graduation on June 4 at 4 p.m. at The Wilson Hotel. A cash bar will be available.

Madison Perdue

Madison will attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon to study natural horsemanship.

Campbell Johnson

Campbell will attend Carnegie Mellon University to study physics.

Sophia Cone

Sophia will attend Middlebury College to study international relations and business.

TJ Nordahl

TJ will attend the University of Hawaii Manoa to study psychology.

Samantha Suazo

Samantha will attend Yale University to study political science and government.

Kassidy Boersma

Kassidy will attend Washington State University Honors College to study communications and sports management.

Tristen Clack

Tristen Clack will attend Utah Tech University to study to be surgical technician.

Carly Wilson

Carly will attend Emory University to study political science.

Aidan Miller

Aidan will attend Arizona State University to study business administration.

Robert Pruiett

Robert will attend Montana State University to study electrical engineering.

Henry Slade

Henry will attend Bates College to study economics.

John Chadwell

John will attend the University of Pennsylvania to study political science.

Nate McClain

Nate will work for a year at Big Sky Build and then attend the Colorado School Of Trades for gunsmithing.

Luke Kirchmayr

Luke will attend the United States Air Force Academy to study economics.

Tony Brester

Tony will attend Texas Christian University to study finance.

Oliver Gough

Oliver will attend Montana State University to study computer engineering.

Isabel McGaughy

Isabel will attend Montana State University to study computer science.

Rin Swenson

Rin will attend Montana State University to study computer science.

Valerio Diotallevi

Valerio will return to Italy for a year and will then attend a university in the U.S.