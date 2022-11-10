LPHS to host annual Veterans Day Assembly

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY—Lone Peak High School will host its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11 to honor veterans in the Big Sky community.

Planned by the LPHS Student Council, the assembly will take place at 1 p.m. in the Bough-Dolan Athletic Complex.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jonathan Gilbert, an Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post 99. Gilbert served for two decades as an air combat controller, according to Post 99 Captain Jack Hudspeth.

“I ask every veteran to show up,” Hudspeth told EBS. “It’s a very nice thing for the school to be doing for all of our vets. I’ve been going for at least six years.”

The assembly honors veterans from all branches of the military and is open to the public.