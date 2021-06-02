LPHS Welcomes new volleyball coach

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – After a successful 2020-2021 volleyball season with the Lone Peak High School Lady Bighorns, Missy Botha stepped down as head coach and Ellen Wolferman will be stepping up as the new head coach.

Wolferman grew up in Missoula and she started playing volleyball in high school. Wolferman continued her volleyball career for five years in college playing as a middle blocker and right-side hitter.

The first practice of the season for the Lady Bighorns took place on June 1. Wolferman said her plan is to take the team to a few different camps including one at Montana State University, one at Carroll College and potentially a camp at LPHS in late July.

“I want to win a lot so that’s the goal right now to have a fun season and a winning season.”

She will be supported by Bailey Dowd as well as team moms.

“I’m really excited,” Wolferman said. “I’m really looking forward to this and I’m pumped about the opportunity to be involved in volleyball and coaching.”