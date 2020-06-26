Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney to headline upcoming Town Hall

Explore Big Sky is set to host yet another Big Sky Virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, July 6, again boasting an impressive and relevant cohort as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s panel includes Mike Cooney, Lt. Gov. of Montana, Matt Kelley, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, David Quammen, renowned science writer and journalist, and Matt Kidd, Managing Director of CrossHarbor Capital Partners.

The virtual meeting is the 10th in the Town Hall series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, and L&K Real Estate. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying economic and health effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including connection, political landscapes and key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief, and Brandon Walker, EBS local editor. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

