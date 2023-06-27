Madeline Hawthorne: A Journey of Authenticity, Resilience and Montana Pride

By Gabriella DiCenzo CONTENT MARKETING INTERN

Outlaw Partners produces Big Sky PBR and is the publisher of Explore Big Sky.

Step into the world of Madeline Hawthorne: a talented artist whose musical journey has been shaped by her love for Montana and the power of introspection. As she takes the stage in Big Sky at PBR’s Thursday night after party on July 20, she invites the audience to embark on a journey filled with rock and roll, dance music and tender ballads. With her roots firmly planted in Montana’s rich musical tapestry, Hawthorne’s performance promises to be an authentic experience made to leave a lasting impression.

Hawthorne’s journey as an artist traces back to her formative years; she discovered her passion for music at a young age. She grew up in New England into a musical family–her mother was a classical performer for many years and had attended the New England Conservatory of Music. At 16, she was gifted her first guitar, igniting a creative spark that would fuel her artistic endeavors. Influenced by iconic artists such as Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hawthorne moved to Montana at 18 years old, ready to display her passion to the world.

The core of Hawthorne’s artistry lies in capturing the essence of life’s moments. Her lyrics often reflect her personal experiences

“A lot of it is just in the moment,” Hawthorne said. “Once I take the time to open my notebook and start writing, I think about what’s happened to me recently or in the world around me.”

Her latest album, Boots, written during the pandemic, dives into self-reflection, regrets and the process of self-affirmation. She describes how her songs serve as a therapeutic outlet, allowing her to navigate through the challenges and uncertainties of life through songwriting.

Hawthorne’s excitement for PBR is palpable, considering this event as a milestone in her musical journey. Having played in Big Sky as a solo artist prior, Hawthorne is eager to present her performance with her band this year, bringing an energetic blend of rock, dance, and poignant ballads to the audience.

“Every performance, I try to give it everything I’ve got, so I hope people dance, laugh, smile, cry and just walk away feeling good. That’s our job,” said Hawthorne.

Performing at PBR aligns perfectly with Hawthorne’s artistic vision and goals. Her music carries messages of resilience, self-belief and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. As a young woman in the music industry, Hawthorne embraces the challenges that she has faced, transforming them into empowering messages of hope.

Having spent a significant portion of her career in Bozeman, Montana, Hawthorne draws inspiration from the local community and the unique landscape that surrounds her. Her songwriting is shaped by the challenges and triumphs of being a musician in Montana, a place where breaking into the national music scene can be demanding.

“My hope is to always stay here, call Montana my home and show folks you can make it as a Montana artist,” Hawthorne said.

Despite challenges and hurdles, Hawthorne remains dedicated to showcasing the talent and resilience of Montana artists, encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

“I try to make my music less about pointing fingers and more about being an uplifting message of believing in yourself even if it feels like all of the odds are stacked against you,” Hawthorne said. “If you don’t have all the answers, or if you don’t have a roadmap–still follow your dreams, chase your passion and give it everything you’ve got.”