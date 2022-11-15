Arts Council’s Madrigal Dinner to return to Big Sky

Festive holiday event to take place at Buck’s T-4 on Dec. 5

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is proud to present the 25th annual Madrigal Dinner, slated for Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge. This event is considered by many as the traditional opening of the holiday season and is one of the highlights for the Big Sky community. The event is a joint production between the Arts Council and the Montana State University School of Music.

Tickets for the Madrigal Dinner can be purchased in advance for $75 per person, which includes a fantastic three-course dinner prepared by the chefs at Buck’s, as well as festive music from the Montanans, the MSU Brass Quintet and the MSU Chorale. Please visit bigskyarts.org to purchase tickets online. The event is usually sold out so tickets are by advanced online reservation only.

“The Madrigal dinner has become a Big Sky tradition since we started it 25 years ago,” said ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “The whole experience is something everyone looks forward to.”

The evening begins with a no-host bar at 5 p.m., followed by seating for the dinner promptly at 6 p.m., in preparation for the Ceremonial Procession of the Lord and Lady of the Manor and their guests. Olde English customs are the theme throughout the evening, including fanfares introducing the Ceremonial Procession, the Wassail Bowl and Christmas Toast, the Boar’s Head Procession and the Flaming Pudding Dessert. The MSU Montanans serenade guests throughout the evening and the MSU Chorale presents a concert finale. The dinner closes with the audience joining the musicians in singing familiar carols. This year marks the 56th annual Madrigal Dinner, produced by the MSU School of Music, and the 25th year the production has traveled to Big Sky.

The Arts Council of Big Sky is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing cultural and artistic performances to the Big Sky Area. For more information call 995-2742 or visit www.bigskyarts.org.