Major Disaster Declaration to support flood recovery efforts in Montana

Ten counties in Montana to receive recovery support following President Joe Biden’s signing of federal disaster assistance declaration

By Jen Clancey DIGITAL PRODUCER

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that Montana will receive federal disaster assistance. FEMA stated in a press release that the federal government will supplement state, local and tribal efforts to recover from floods that occurred June 1 to 8 in 2023.

The Oct. 12 release detailed that state, local and tribal governments as well as “certain nonprofit organizations” will receive public assistance. Emergency work, repairs and replacements can occur with the help of the federal government in the following counties:

Carbon, Daniels, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Stillwater and Treasure.

“Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide,” the release stated.

Both funding and public assistance will be provided on a cost-sharing basis meaning federal and non-federal entities will help directly support projects.

The Federal Coordinating Officer, Alana B. Kuhn, will oversee federal recovery efforts in the affected counties.