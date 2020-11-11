‘Make Believe’ drive-in show to benefit Big Sky Ski Education Foundation

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Across the country, limited by the pandemic, many events are adapting to drive-in formats. One such event following suit is Teton Gravity Research’s new winter film, “Make Believe.” On Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. in Big Sky Town Center the film will be broadcast for the enjoyment of the drive-in audience with proceeds benefitting the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation.

BSSEF is a local nonprofit dedicated to getting skiers of all ages and abilities out on the mountain. They host programs for Nordic, freeride and alpine skiing and are currently expecting one of their largest enrollment years since 2016. The goal is to promote good sportsmanship, healthy competitiveness, build technical skills and maintain an appreciation for the spirit of mountain skiing.

“This is one of many fundraising events that we put on throughout the year,” said Jeremy Ueland, BSSEF’s program director. “We try to keep the cost of our programs as low as possible so as many families can participate [as possible]. Fundraising makes up 50 percent of our income to keep the ski team going, so these events and other fundraising avenues that we hold, that’s a huge part … if they weren’t, we’d have to charge twice as much.”

Enjoy watching some of the best big mountain skiers and snowboarders in the world on the big screen all while supporting local youth winter programs in Big Sky in a unique setting on Nov. 13—doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Food vendors will be in attendance accompanied by giveaways from partners such as Black Diamond, Sierra Nevada, Atomic, The North Face, Volkl, YETI and more.

All attendees will have an opportunity to win the grand prizes, including a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Whistler with Tourism Whistler, a YETI prize pack, the ultimate Sierra Nevada aprés setup or a head-to-toe outerwear kit from The North Face. The movie will show in “Lot 4” which is along the east side of the new BASE center and has room for approximately 66 cars.

Special thanks to sponsors Visit Big Sky, Big Sky Town Center, Lone Mountain Land Co., Black Diamond and Teton Gravity Research. Tickets are going fast—grab yours before they sell out.