Making it in Big Sky: Biggerstaff Construction

By Gabriella DiCenzo CONTENT MARKETING INTERN

BIG SKY– Under the vast Montana sky, where alpine landscapes meet boundless opportunities, lies a tale of craftsmanship and commitment with Biggerstaff Construction. For this week’s Making it in Big Sky, Explore Big Sky spoke with Jerad Biggerstaff, whose roots run deep in the fabric of the town. The story of Biggerstaff Construction is woven with a legacy that began with Jerad’s father, Bob, and follows a passion for building quality homes that echoes in the valleys and peaks of our community.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: First, tell me a bit about yourself, when did you first come to Big Sky and what brought you here?

Jerad Biggerstaff: I am a Big Sky native and have been in Big Sky since 1980. I was elsewhere for college and some work opportunities, but my home has always been Big Sky. It’s difficult to want to be anywhere else! I grew up in the much smaller Big Sky, greatly enjoying the outdoors, skiing and the ski team. I was a student at Ophir School, Bozeman High School and Montana State University. I am working with Biggerstaff Construction, which is a local construction company founded by my father, Bob Biggerstaff. My family, including my wife Betsy and our three kids, Jens, Blake and Solveig, are living in Big Sky. They attend Ophir school, and Betsy is a pharmacist at the local pharmacy. We love being outside and enjoying all the outdoor activities and sports. Activities at the top of our list are alpine skiing, nordic skiing, trail running and hiking.

EBS: When was Biggerstaff Construction founded?

JB: Biggerstaff Construction was founded in 1979-1980. Bob Biggerstaff is the founder of the company. I started working full time with the company in 2008.

EBS: Did Bob see an unfilled need in the area?

JB: Bob started Biggerstaff Construction when there was a need for contractors, when Big Sky was much slower than it is today. He started his Big Sky career with some custom homes and the Arrowhead Condominiums at Big Sky Resort. The road to Mountain Village, at that time, was still a dirt road.

EBS: What services do you provide, and what is your service area?

JB: We are a general contractor. Our primary focus is custom homes and remodels, but we also build multi-family and commercial.

EBS: With development being such a demand right now, what sets you apart from other options?

JB: Being a long time local. Bob, me, and the other members of the Biggerstaff team have been a part of the building and local communities for many years and there’s no plan to change that. Biggerstaff Construction’s clients do not need to worry about their builder not being in town tomorrow. Strong communication, weekly meetings, and a good project management platform allows us to work together, keep up to date on progress, and minimize changes to schedule and budget.

EBS: What’s the best thing about working in Big Sky?

JB: A minute away from the outdoors, the best skiing and having small town friends and clients that share similar interests and love for the outdoors.

EBS: What is the best business advice you’ve ever received?

JB: Treat the local community well and the rest will follow.