Making it in Big Sky: Revolution House Media

By Gabriella DiCenzo CONTENT MARKETING INTERN

BIG SKY– Fueled by a passion for being outdoors partnered with a background in public relations, Kate Ketschek began Revolution House Media, a company dedicated to creating recognition and enhancing market share for young brands.

For this issue of Making it in Big Sky, we had the opportunity to speak with Ketschek about her humble beginnings here in the community and some of her biggest inspirations.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: When did you first come to Big Sky and what brought you here?

Kate Ketschek: I first came to Big Sky in 1994 to work during a summer in college. I was drawn to the mountains and lack of crowds. I found Big Sky Resort in a Summer Jobs 1994 book and applied to work at the Huntley [Lodge] front desk. I was in love with Big Sky after that first summer, and I returned in 1999 to work in sales and marketing at the resort. While [he was] volunteering in the fire department, I met my husband, Mike and we married in 2005. In 2007, he got a job with a fire department in New Hampshire and we settled in around the seacoast of New Hampshire, and then Maine. Fortunately in 2015 Big Sky Fire hired him back and we’ve been here ever since.

EBS: What’s the best thing about working in Big Sky?

KK: Big Sky attracts smart and talented people who love the natural landscape of Montana and playing outside. Big Sky has a history of being a supportive and giving community—which is required when the town runs on volunteers. I love the people I’ve met through volunteering over the years, from the fire department to the chamber to my most recent time with Big Sky Community Organization. Through these organizations, I’ve found mentors and people who have provided insight from their past experiences to help me grow as a business owner.

EBS: When did you found Revolution House Media and what inspired you to do so?

KK: I founded Revolution House Media in 2013. After we had moved back East, I started working with NEMO Equipment, who at the time, was a small start-up in the outdoor industry making innovative tents and camping equipment. We had little money as a company, so I wore many hats running marketing and customer service. I enjoyed the public relations side of my work, connecting with journalists to share NEMO’s story and products. After five years in house, I knew I wanted to do the same for other smaller brands who had impactful stories or innovative products. Today, I work with brands in the outdoor, lifestyle and food industries, including NEMO. Most of my clients I’ve been with for nearly a decade or more, and it’s been an incredible feeling of accomplishment to see these startups grow into flourishing brands.

EBS: What services does Revolution House Media offer the community?

KK: RHM works with brands to build recognition and increase market share by offering public relations and communications services. We deliver quantifiable results through media relations, editorial coverage, social media management and strategic partnerships. We also host media events and train executives for public speaking.

EBS: You’ve worked with some big names in the area, what draws you to a certain client, or what kind of work excites you most?

KK: I’m passionate about recreating outdoors, protecting public lands, wildlife and access and sustainability. I look for clients that share those passions and are authentic in the way they want to use their brand voice. I love the challenge of growing a smaller brand and being creative in how we work.

EBS: Where can we find you when you’re not at work?

KK: When I’m not at work, you can find me on the trails! In the winter, skiing, of course and throughout the rest of the year, I love running with my dog Ramona on the ever-growing network of trails we have here. Each summer, my daughter Campbell and I go backpacking at least once. This year, we’ve got permits for Yellowstone National Park; we can’t wait!

EBS: What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

KK: Listen. Surround yourself with folks who are smarter than you and learn.