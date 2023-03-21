Making ‘snow style’ happen

KB Fashion Productions to produce its second annual Fashion Preview Show for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Big Sky

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

Kathy Benharris has been in the fashion industry for decades, so when she rode her first chairlift, naturally her first thought was: “Oh my God, it’s a vertical runway.”

Benharris’ fashion styling and production company KB Fashion Productions will run with this idea of highlighting “snow style” for the second year as a part of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame induction ceremony being held at Big Sky Resort. The 2024 Fashion Preview Show will take place at the Summit Hotel Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.

Friday’s fashion show—sponsored by Gorsuch, Ltd., a luxury apparel brand based out of Colorado—will have an alpine ski focus, Benharris explained, featuring 2024 brand samples from a number of high-end brands that have yet to be seen by consumers.

“Friday is a traditional runway show,” Benharris explained. “It is upscale, luxe brands that are very fashion forward, high end, marquee brands… And you’re going to see over 60 looks.”

A model wears a fashionable Skea set during a fitting prior to the Friday Fashion Preview Show. PHOTO COURTESY OF DIANE BOYER

The brands include Bogner, Alps & Meters, Fera, CB Sports, Skea and many others that will explore the intersection of high fashion and snow sports. Benharris believes that clothing can be technically advanced while also coming in bright colors and stylish cuts with a feminine flair. Friday’s show will present up-scaled brands that are doing just that with their 2024 snow apparel lines.

“I am definitely trying to develop an American snow style Fashion Week for the Hall of Fame,” Benharris said.

Saturday’s show turns the focus away from the luxury brands to snowboarding and free skiing inspired styles.

“I’m trying to make snow style happen,” Benharris said. “To me, snow style is anything anybody wears when they go out to play in the snow. Whether they’re skiing, riding or sitting on a cafeteria tray sliding, I don’t care—you’re my person if you go out to play in the snow.”

The second night’s fashion show will be a “party.” Benharris is breaking up the runway into three separate stages and spreading them across the Summit Hotel Terrace. There will be a DJ and a variety of looks from brands such as Bogner Fire & Ice, Boarding 4 Breast Cancer, 686, Helly Hansen, Burton, Dakine, ThirtyTwo, Roxy, The North Face and Jones Snowboards, among others.

Saturday’s show is sponsored by OOSC, a colorful, retro-inspired brand based out of the United Kingdom that makes their products with recycled plastics. Benharris plans to highlight sustainability at the second show, including other brands with sustainable production practices.

“I am actually including some looks from Big Sky Thrift,” Benharris said, adding that she will also include belts from Jelt, a local brand that makes their product from recycled plastic bottles. “What is more sustainable than reusing and repurposing some great stuff that somebody loved already?”

Benharris explained that beyond showcasing sustainability and styles that will be released for 2024, she hopes to inspire people to wear gear that they feel confident in while spending time out in the snow.

“If we put you in a suit that makes you feel like ‘yeah, I look good in this,’ you’re gonna have a much better day,” she said. “You’re gonna ski better, you’re gonna smile more. Confidence is a superpower and ultimately as a stylist I am trying to find things that help people feel confident. ”

Between the two shows, Benharris is sure that there is something for everyone—lovers of high-end luxury and freeski steeze alike.

Both the Friday and Saturday shows are free and open to the public.

Benharris is looking for behind-the-scenes volunteers to help models change between different looks on Friday night. Email kathy@kbfashionproductions.com if you are interested in volunteering.

For more information about the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame induction at Big Sky Resort, head to its website.