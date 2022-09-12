Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff

EBS STAFF

A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide.

The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office used a drone to see inside of the house and discovered the man had died from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The man shot roughly 70-100 times from his barricaded position inside the house before his death.

No law enforcement or members of the public were hurt during the standoff and residents were allowed back into the neighborhood Sunday evening.

Law enforcement from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Montana Highway Patrol were on the scene during the standoff.