Man gored by bison in Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on June 27, according to a press release from the park. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was walking with his family near Old Faithful when a bull bison charged the group. The family failed to immediately evacuate the area. The man was injured in the arm and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials recommend exercising caution around wildlife, advising visitors to stay a minimum of 25 years away from large animals and 100 yards from bears and wolves.

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans” park officials said.

This is the second reported incident of a visitor being gored by a bison this year.