Mask use in MT on the rise, study reveals

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/30/20

As COVID-19 cases rise to record numbers in Montana, prevention of spread is becoming more important. In a survey conducted by the University of Chicago that collected data from 257 adult Montanans between late May and early June, 78 percent of Montanans are wearing face coverings when in public. The survey is part of an ongoing effort to determine how the pandemic is affecting Americans and compared responses to a similar poll taken in late April, when self-reported mask-wearing in Montana was at 62 percent. The same study recorded that most Montanans are also keeping six feet of distance from people outside their household, avoiding public or crowded places, putting off social activities and travel and avoiding busy restaurants and bars.