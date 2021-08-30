Measuring the effectiveness of ‘active forest management’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/30/21

Researchers with the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Washington released a review that argues in favor of forest thinning to mitigate wildfire risk. Gov. Greg Gianforte recently approved 14 logging, burning and thinning projects across Montana as a part of the Montana Forest Action Plan. With emergency declarations of drought and wildfire still in effect across the state and region, scientists and conservationists are questioning the effectiveness of forest thinning and have even suggested that it may be an effort to “subsidize the timber industry,” Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, told Montana Free Press.