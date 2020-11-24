Medical staff arrive to support local hospitals

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/24/20

As the concerning spike of COVID-19 cases in Montana continues to climb, hospitals across the state are struggling with staff shortages and some are being forced to quarantine. Gov. Steve Bullock announced this week that 110 medical staff have arrived from across the country in order to help hospitals in the state most affected by staff shortages. According a Nov. 23 press release from the governor’s office, the State of Montana and Washington-based talent recruitment company NuWest Group are partnering on the effort. Medical staff include registered nurses and respiratory therapists who will be offering services to these Montana hospitals: Benefis Health System, Billings Clinic, Kalispell Regional Medical Center, St. Vincent Healthcare as well as Bozeman Health, Community Medical Center, Great Falls Clinic Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and St. James Healthcare.

“The situation in Montana is serious,” Bullock said. “Hospital capacity is stressed and our healthcare workers are exhausted, with many unable to work from being exposed to the virus. I know I join all Montanans in being incredibly grateful for this additional medical staff to ensure critical care continues during this time.”