Missing Indigenous persons database nearing completion

Town Crier "Briefs from the Region" – 7/24/20

Violence against Indigenous people is a rampant problem, yet jurisdictional issues between the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Federal Bureau of Investigation and tribal law enforcement can complicate and delay investigations. The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force announced on Wednesday that the Blackfeet Community College’s new missing persons database is nearing completion. The goal of this database is to create a space for Native Americans to report missing loved ones to law enforcement in circumstances where they might not know where to seek help or may distrust local law enforcement.

“The main thing is making sure people feel safe reporting their missing loved ones,” said Drew Landry of the Blackfeet Community College. Landry is also working on finding a “family liaison” who would work with families and law enforcement to provide information and support.