Missing person in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating JoVonne Marie Justice, born Sept. 11, 1976. JoVonne was reported missing from Gallatin County on Sept. 14. She is 5-foot 5-inches and 140-160 pounds, with blue eyes. She currently has blond hair but has been known to dye it different colors in the past. Justice usually wears her hair in a ponytail as seen in the photo. She does not have a vehicle and her destination is currently unknown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (406) 582-2121 or Gallatin County Dispatch at (406) 582-2100 ext. 2.