Montage Big Sky to host blood drive

Published

6 hours ago

on

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Montage Big Sky is welcoming volunteers to support the community by donating blood on July 1. Blood donations can be made between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Montage Grand Ballroom. Volunteers should budget roughly one hour to donate blood.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor

App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

