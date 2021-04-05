Montana bans sanctuary cities

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/5/21

On March 31, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill that bans sanctuary cities in Montana. Sanctuary cities limit the government’s ability to enforce immigration law within the city’s limits. Montana does not currently have any sanctuary cities. “We are a nation of laws, and immigration laws will be enforced in Montana,” Gianforte said after signing the bill into law. Supporters of the bill say that criminal activity is higher in sanctuary cities and that this bill will preempt this issue in Montana.