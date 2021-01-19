Montana begins Phase 1B of vaccine distribution

OFFICE OF GOV. GREG GIANFORTE

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana is moving into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

In Phase 1B, COVID-19 vaccines are available to Montanans 70 years of age and older, 16 to 69 years of age with a high-risk medical condition, and Native Americans and other persons of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.

“Focusing on the most vulnerable Montanans in our vaccine distribution will save lives. Thanks to the hard work of our local health jurisdictions and health care workers, Montana’s most vulnerable now have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Gianforte said.

On his second full day in office, Gianforte changed the state’s vaccine distribution plan to prioritize and protect Montanans most at-risk of complications from COVID-19. Montana health care and seniors groups praised Gianforte’s improvement of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. About a week after the governor’s changes, the federal government recommended similar modifications.

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show Montana among states leading the nation in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 57,221 doses have been administered in Montana, and 9,408 Montanans have been fully immunized. Montana’s COVID-19 vaccine supply continues to depend on federal supply and allocations.

Individuals in Phase 1B are encouraged to contact their local county or tribal health departments to check on vaccination availability and scheduling. More information can be found at dphhs.mt.gov.